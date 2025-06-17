Innosea projects across floating solar PV
Innosea rebrands as OWC, strengthening ABL Group's renewables offering

Outlook & Strategy
June 17, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

French marine renewables consultancy Innosea is rebranding as OWC, finalizing its integration into the ABL Group’s global renewable energy advisory unit.

Source: OWC

The move consolidates Innosea’s research and development (R&D) and engineering capabilities under the OWC name, while structural, hydrodynamics, and foundations teams transition to ABL’s offshore wind design subsidiary, Longitude.

“Since 2012 we have built a reputation in the French market as a go-to and dedicated technical consultancy in marine renewable energy technologies,” said Hakim Mouslim, Co-Founder of Innosea and OWC’s Regional Director for Europe.

“In time and since joining ABL Group, we have successfully expanded our work to Asia, Africa, and the Americas. This is the natural next step in our journey. By joining forces under the OWC brand, we’re unlocking greater synergies, expanding our reach, and offering even more comprehensive solutions to our clients worldwide.” 

The rebranding formally expands OWC’s footprint in France and aligns its services with Innosea’s existing portfolio, including climate risk assessments, technical advisory, owner’s engineering, WTG loads, and floating solar photovoltaics (PV).

“Innosea has already been working closely with OWC, as our French branch since 2021 – we share the same culture and values and combine an extensive track record across offshore wind and energy transition technologies, both in France and abroad. Officially as one company, we can pool more resources, a wider breadth of engineering disciplines and experience, and leverage our global footprint to bring the cutting-edge services that we provide, to benefit more markets, both onshore and offshore,” said Will Cleverly, CEO of OWC.

Longitude will now host former Innosea engineering teams, strengthening its design capabilities from concept to detailed design and installation engineering. The integration also provides Longitude with a formal base to support the French renewables market.

“Longitude has long served French renewable energy development, predominantly in marine operations engineering. It is exciting to have a formal base to provide more localised support to the French offshore and other renewable markets,” said Jan Erik Berg, Global Director of Longitude’s offshore wind design.

The STEWART project reflects Innosea’s active role in international floating solar initiatives before its integration into OWC. Its contributions to environmental monitoring and technical development remain central to EU-backed clean energy efforts.

