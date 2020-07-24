Innovate UK and EEN focus on marine robotics to Canada

July 24, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Innovate UK’s Global Business Innovation Programme turns focus on surface & underwater marine robotics systems & technologies to Canada.

Innovate UK

The Global Business Innovation Programme (GBIP), delivered by Enterprise Europe Network (EEN), is recruiting up to 15 SMEs involved in marine robotics.

Successful applicants will benefit from an exclusive 12-month tailored wrap-around support programme delivered by a dedicated EEN advisor.

It aims at building innovation partnerships and fostering future international growth.

During the programme, there will be two ‘Innovation Visits’ to Canada taking place in November 2020 and June 2021.

Each will consist of tailored site visits, introductions to key players, and exclusive networking opportunities with like-minded Canadian businesses.

In June 2021, selected applicants will benefit from the H2O: Home to Overseas Conference in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Between visits to Canada, winners will also get to meet with industrial and research organisations at International B2B matchmaking events.

WHY CANADA?

Canada has become one of the world leaders in engineering products and services suited to extreme harsh ocean environments, marine remote sensing technologies, and ocean observing systems.

More than half of Canada’s $30-billion ocean economy is anchored in Atlantic Canada, including the key province of Nova Scotia.

Companies here benefit from the synergy between the private sector, academia and government in the region.

They have a broad range of marine robotics systems, technologies and expertise suited to both surface and underwater vehicle applications.

Through UK and Canada cooperation on technology and innovation, this GBIP offers opportunities for innovation and also international growth.

This programme targets Marine and Offshore Robotics sectors, particularly relevant for businesses in the areas of Surface & Underwater Marine Robotics.

The Global Business Innovation Programme brings together cohorts of up to 15 ambitious innovative UK SMEs looking to grow and scale globally.

Each programme focuses on a specific country and technology or sector area and enables the businesses to build collaborations and partnerships and explore innovation opportunities.

The programme structure is around three main phases.

Each business will also have a designated EEN advisor to support them for the duration of the programme.

This also includes developing an action plan to capitalise on the opportunities identified.

The call remains open until Monday 03 August 2020.

It is a competitive process and successful applicants will be notified of selection by no later than 21 August 2020.