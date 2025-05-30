Back to overview
Wales backs next-gen tidal stream turbine blade project

May 30, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

A new Welsh Government-backed project aims to design and develop next-generation tidal stream turbine blades, with a focus on increasing efficiency, durability, and overall performance in marine energy systems.

Source: Welsh Government

Based in Broughton, the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) Cymru will work alongside Menter Mon and the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult’s Welsh team to deliver the blade technology.

The project is one of five to receive a share of £1 million (around $1.3 million) through the VInnovate program. Managed by the Vanguard Initiative, the program promotes cross-regional industrial innovation across Europe, focusing on small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Two Galician organisations are also taking part – Magallanes Renovables, a marine renewable infrastructure manufacturer, and D3 Applied Technologies, which specializes in aerodynamics and hydrodynamics.

“Wales is already recognised as a trailblazer in the establishment of tidal energy sites, and a hub for cutting-edge marine energy research, contributing its extensive knowledge and experience. This collaboration between AMRC Cymru, the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult and Menter Mon will create a strategic partnership among the regions of Wales and Galicia, bringing together a unique blend of expertise and innovation in the field of renewable energy,” said Andy Silcox, Interim Chief Technology Officer at the AMRC.

“Supporting the design and development of the newest tidal turbine blades, the project will lay the groundwork for a lasting collaboration, driving future innovations and projects in renewable energy to contribute to a more sustainable energy landscape.”

According to the Welsh Government, Wales had more projects selected for VInnovate 2024 funding than any other region. Applications are now open for the 2025 round of VInnovate funding, targeting Welsh SMEs and organizations.

“This culture of innovation has been championed and guided by our Wales Innovates strategy, laying the foundations for a green and prosperous future for Wales driven by collaborative innovation and new technologies that can have a real and lasting positive impact on every part of our society,” said Rebecca Evans, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Welsh Government.

“I encourage organisations to seize the opportunities presented by programmes such as this to think big, collaborate internationally and further strengthen our innovation ecosystem and advanced manufacturing capabilities.”

In January, Wales took a step forward in marine planning by introducing its first Strategic Resource Areas (SRAs) for tidal stream energy, aiming to foster the sustainable development of marine energy while safeguarding sensitive ecosystems.

Just recently, the Welsh Government made a £2 million equity investment to support technology upgrades by tidal energy developer Inyanga Marine Energy Group at the Morlais tidal energy site off Ynys Môn.

