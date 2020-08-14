Inter-array and cable protection replacement wanted at DanTysk wind farm

August 14, 2020, by Nadja Skopljak

Vattenfall has issued a tender for inter-array cable replacement at the DanTysk offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

The tender also concerns cable protection system (CPS) replacement, including the design, supply and installation of CPS and CPS stabilization.

Vattenfall said it had conducted ROV surveys at the DanTysk site revealing a variety of anomalies at the inter-array cables and CPS.

The winner will be awarded the replacement of 13 to 24 cables and the stabilization of 100 to 125 cable-ends/CPS.

Works are planned to be carried out between March and May 2021.

The deadline for submitting applications for the tender is 4 September by 12:00 local time.

DanTysk comprises 80 Siemens 3.6 MW turbines installed some 70km west of the island of Sylt. The wind farm was fully commissioned in April 2015.