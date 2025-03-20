Back to overview
Interferry: Current shore power funding models are missing the bigger picture

Infrastructure
March 20, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Ferry shipping executives have called for a significant expansion of funding for shore power infrastructure.

Illustration. Courtesy of Ports of Stockholm

Access to onshore power supply for ferries and ships is said to be crucial for the further development and implementation of sustainable battery-based propulsion, and ultimately the decarbonization of the maritime sector.

At a seminar in Brussels on March 19, 2025, executives stressed that current funding models often focused solely on the onshore power supply (OPS) connection at berth, underplaying the importance for ferries to be able to charge their onboard batteries for electric drive on their crossings.

They argued for a shift in focus. This includes funding for the entire energy supply chain from the power plant to the port, including investment in the port’s electrical grid and overall energy infrastructure.

“This is a very important discussion. Investment in OPS infrastructure is key to the energy transition of European and worldwide ferry operations, supporting the adoption of battery technology and reducing reliance on limited resources of alternative fuels. Focusing only on the vessel in port misses the bigger picture,” Johan Roos, Director of Regulatory Affairs at Interferry, an organization that supports the ferry industry worldwide, underlined.

“We need robust power supply to charge the propulsion batteries on the ships, so that we can tap into the full technological potential of OPS.”

“The energy infrastructure in many industrialized countries needs a more coherent view, and this includes the importance of electric transportation and shipping. Funds must be allocated to upgrade the entire port infrastructure, and member states of the European Union can lead the way here and set the benchmark for global development,” he added.

Interferry CEO Mike Corrigan emphasized the organization’s commitment.

“The ferry industry is a driver in the development of sustainable propulsion solutions for the entire shipping industry, as we can see from the large number of projects and investments made by our member companies. Shore power is a cornerstone of our industry’s decarbonization efforts, and we must ensure that funding supports the full scope of infrastructure needs. We need a holistic approach to achieve meaningful carbon reductions,” Corrigan pointed out.

Interferry advocates for regulatory frameworks that recognize the unique operational requirements of ferry shipping. The association believes that strategic investment in shore power and port energy infrastructure is essential for a sustainable maritime future.

Last year, Interferry urged governments and electricity utilities to prioritize investment in OPS development to help the ferry sector maintain its lead in maritime electrification and hybridization. The organization called on the governments to use some of the carbon tax revenues and allocate them to ports and terminals for electrification purposes.

