Intermodal: Bulkers in high demand

September 27, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

The dynamic shipbuilding sector in Japan has flexed its muscles over the past week, securing major contracts in the bulker sector totaling in a dozen orders.

Oshima Shipbuilding; Image by Offshore Energy

Oshima Shipbuilding has been linked to an order with Greek shipping company Latsco Shipping Limited. The deal entails the construction of three bulker vessels with a deadweight tonnage (dwt) of 64,000. The value of the deal has not been disclosed, according to Intermodal Shipbrokers. The ships are set for delivery in 2025.

Japan Marine United (JMU) has secured a significant order from Japanese shipping giant Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd. The deal involves the construction of four bulker vessels, each with a deadweight tonnage of 64,000.

Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd. intends to time charter these vessels to Ultrabulk, a leading dry bulk operator based in Denmark, Intermodal said. The bulkers are expected for delivery in 2026.

Tsuneishi secured an order for a methanol-powered bulk carrier from the Japanese company Kambara Kisen. The vessel will be chartered out to MOL’s subsidiary MOL Drybulk.

In addition, China’s New Dayang Shipbuilding has secured a substantial order from AVIC Leasing, a prominent Chinese financial leasing company. The agreement encompasses the construction of four bulker vessels with a deadweight tonnage of 63,000. The total value of the each ship is reported to be $32.0 million. The delivery of the newabuilds is set for 2026.