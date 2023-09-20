Kambara Kisen orders methanol-powered bulker, inks charter deal with MOL

September 20, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Japanese company Kambara Kisen has ordered a methanol-powered bulk carrier and signed a time charter deal for the vessel with MOL’s subsidiary MOL Drybulk.

MOL

As informed, the bulk carrier is designed to use e-methanol produced primarily by synthesizing recovered CO 2 and hydrogen produced using renewable energy sources, and bio-methanol derived from biogas.

The use of methanol derived from non-fossil raw materials could significantly reduce GHG emissions, compared to heavy oil-fueled and similar-size conventional vessels, according to MOL.

The vessel’s design maximizes cargo space while ensuring sufficient methanol tank capacity set to allow the required navigational distance assuming various routes, at the same time maximizing cargo space.

The 200-meter-long ship will serve mainly in the transport of biomass fuels from the east coast of North America to Europe and the U.K. and within the Pacific region, as well as grain from the east coast of South America and the U.S. Gulf Coast to Europe and the Far East. It is slated for delivery in 2027.

“MOL Group and Kambara Kisen that introduce the methanol dual fuel bulk carriers at an early stage, will play a role in initiatives by society as a whole to achieve decarbonization through safe ownership, management, and operation of this innovative vessels,” the partners highlighted.

MOL Group aims to have 90 LNG/methanol-fueled vessels in service by 2030. In addition, with growing worldwide interest in methanol fuel as a promising clean energy source, it will promote its initiatives to secure the necessary capacity, not only in terms of fleet planning of methanol dual fuel vessels, but also in procurement of low and decarbonized methanol fuel.

To remind, MOL has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chevron Singapore to explore next-generation green fuels and support low-carbon efforts. The company has also completed the trial using liquefied bio-methane (LBM) derived from cattle manure as a marine fuel on the domestic LNG-fueled vessel Ise Mirai in Ise Bay.