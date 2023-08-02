Premium
Interview: As America’s energy mix decarbonises, growth spurt in the air for renewables with offshore wind as centrepiece
The American energy arsenal is well positioned to be further enriched with renewables, but it needs to get certain issues, such as permitting delays and grid bottlenecks, out of the way to seize this chance. This was driven home further during our interview with Thomas Gros, a senior energy industry executive with 33 years of experience under his belt, who sees offshore wind as the linchpin of the decarbonised energy mix.
Popular
Monthly subscription
€ 6,50/ month
Features
- Pay monthly
- Monthly cancellable
- Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Starter Trial
€ 0free for 4 weeks
Features
- Unlimited access for 4 weeks
- Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Popular
Monthly subscription
€ 6,50/ month
Features
- Pay monthly
- Monthly cancellable
- Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Yearly subscription
€ 66/ year
Save 15%
Features
- Pay yearly
- Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Already a member? Log in to MyNavingo
Checking permission...