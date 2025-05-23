Vision Grid Energy and Desein partner to power clean energy growth in India

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
May 23, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Vision Grid Energy (VGE), a Spain-headquartered engineering and consulting firm with a technical base established in the Middle East, has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Desein, India’s engineering firm, to jointly develop clean energy solutions in India.

As disclosed, the agreement seeks to support India’s decarbonization goals while creating opportunities for regional cooperation and project deployment.

Through the alliance, the companies aim to accelerate the development of:

  • hybrid renewable energy systems integrating solar, wind, BESS, and thermal technologies,
  • green hydrogen and derivative fuels such as ammonia and methanol, and
  • techno-economic feasibility, project engineering, and capacity building for energy professionals.

“By combining VGE’s expertise in clean energy systems with Desein’s long-standing execution strength in India, we are ready to scale impactful energy solutions across global markets,” VGE noted.

According to the Spain-based firm, this partnership marks a “decisive step” in its global expansion, with India identified as a key strategic market. Said to be the third-largest energy consumer in the world, India aims to reach 500 GW of non-fossil energy capacity by 2030.

Álvaro González, Middle East General Manager of VGE, remarked: “Partnering with Desein allows us to bring cutting-edge energy storage and hydrogen solutions to one of the most dynamic and fast-growing renewable markets in the world.”

“This is more than a partnership – it’s a shared commitment to global energy transformation, starting in India,” VGE stressed.

