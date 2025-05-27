Inyanga Marine Energy awards contract for Welsh tidal energy project

Source: Inyanga Marine Energy Group
May 27, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

UK-based Inyanga Marine Energy Group has awarded a contract to Hutchinson Engineering, a compatriot firm, to fabricate key components for its HydroWing tidal energy device, part of the 20 MW array to be deployed at the Morlais site off Anglesey, Wales.

According to Inyanga Marine Energy, the contract covers fabrication of the foundation frame and rear nacelle, including welding, painting, and coating to meet subsea durability requirements. The structural steel foundation frame will weigh 120 tons and is designed to last 25 years. Each unit is expected to deliver 1.2 MW.

Part of the fabrication will take place at Hutchinson Engineering’s facility in Cheshire, with final construction to be completed quayside in Wales. Deployment of the first unit is slated for Q1 2026.

“Hutchinson Engineering have all the engineering expertise and ingenuity required to turn our innovative tidal stream technology concept into reality.”

“The tidal energy scheme at Morlais is the largest of its kind in the world and this is a once in a generation opportunity to prove the full potential of tidal energy, really putting Wales on the map as a global pioneer in renewable energy,” said Richard Parkinson, CEO of Inyanga Marine Energy Group.

Andy Billcliff, CEO of Menter Môn Morlais, said the awarding of the first fabrication contract marks a key step forward in the development of tidal energy at Morlais, bringing economic and environmental gains to both Wales and the UK while showcasing tidal energy’s potential on the global stage.

“We are extremely excited about winning the contract for this groundbreaking project. We pride ourselves on all our fabrications having a positive impact on the world and so this will be a flagship project for us,” said Steve Adams, MD of Hutchinson Engineering.

“It is an opportunity to fabricate advanced technology that is expected to become a world leader in tidal energy.”

HydroWing is described as a simple, cost-effective method for generating tidal stream energy. It consists of a structure that rests on the seabed and “wings” with turbines attached, which are easily lowered into place. These turbines work in both directions, generating power with the incoming and outgoing tides, and are economical to produce in large quantities.

Earlier in May, the Welsh Government announced a £2 million (around €2.36 million) equity investment in Inyanga Marine Energy Group as part of a broader funding round. The company is also advancing tidal energy projects in France, Southeast Asia, and Canada.

