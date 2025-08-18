Back to overview
Home Marine Energy Inyanga Marine Energy Group appoints new chair of the board

Inyanga Marine Energy Group appoints new chair of the board

Outlook & Strategy
August 18, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

UK-based Inyanga Marine Energy Group has appointed Martin Murphy as the new Chair of the Board.

Source: Inyanga Marine Energy Group

Murphy, a Chartered Engineer and experienced CEO, served 12 years in the Royal Navy before moving into senior corporate and entrepreneurial roles in the marine renewables sector, according to Inyanga Marine Energy Group. 

“This is an exciting time in our development as we welcome Martin Murphy as Chair of our Board. He has exactly the right experience and credentials to help steer our business forward as we enter our next stage of growth,” said CEO of Inyanga Marine Energy Group, Richard Parkinson.

Murphy previously ran a tidal energy company in Wales and served as a Non-Executive Director of the Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum, chairing Marine Energy Wales for 12 years. His work has spanned Europe, North America, and the Far East.

“Inyanga Marine Energy Group is an innovative and talented company with immense potential, and the ambition to become a world leader in tidal energy arrays,” Murphy noted.

“With the project at Morlais set for deployment and other worldwide projects underway, including in Southeast Asia and France, Inyanga is poised for a period of rapid growth. It is a great opportunity to take on the position of Chair of the Board at this pivotal time and I am looking forward to contributing to the company’s future success.”

Sector reaction

“It was a real privilege to work with Martin during his time as Chair of Marine Energy Wales, where his leadership and commitment made a lasting contribution to the sector in Wales,” said Marine Energy Wales Project Manager, Jay Sheppard.

“I am delighted to see him continue that journey with Inyanga, a company at the forefront of tidal energy innovation. With Inyanga’s pioneering work at Morlais and beyond, Martin’s experience will be invaluable in driving forward the next chapter of tidal energy development in Wales and internationally.”

Inyanga Marine Energy Group develops offshore renewable solutions through two divisions – HydroWing, focused on tidal technology, and Inyanga Maritime, focused on offshore engineering and installation.

The company is headquartered in Falmouth, UK, with offices in Quimper, France; Anglesey, Wales; and Nova Scotia, Canada.

In September 2024, Inyanga secured 10 MW for its Morlais tidal energy project through Allocation Round 6 of the UK government’s Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme, doubling its project capacity to 20 MW. This represented the largest tidal stream award in that CfD round. The firm also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Verdant Morlais for an additional 4.9 MW at Morlais.

In May 2025, the Welsh Government announced a £2 million (around €2.36 million) equity investment in Inyanga Marine Energy Group.

Two months later, Inyanga Marine Energy Group has raised £3.7 million in fresh investment to support the build of a tidal energy demonstrator for the Morlais project in Wales. 

Related Article

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles