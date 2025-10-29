UK’s marine energy roadmap effort enters second phase
UK's marine energy roadmap effort enters second phase

Outlook & Strategy
October 29, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

The Marine Energy Taskforce (MET), a 12-month initiative commissioned by the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), has entered its second phase following a meeting in Cardiff.

Source: UK Marine Energy Council

Launched in June by UK Energy Minister Michael Shanks, the MET is tasked with developing recommendations and a roadmap to unlock the UK’s tidal stream and wave energy potential. According to the UK Marine Energy Council (MEC), the group is examining opportunities and barriers to scaling the sector while aiming to retain high levels of UK supply chain content in domestic and international projects.

The MEC, representing the UK’s tidal and wave energy industries, oversees the MET and the delivery of its roadmap in coordination with the UK Government and devolved administrations.

Tidal stream projects currently achieve more than 80% UK content, according to UK MEC. With over 30 GW of tidal stream and wave potential, the sector could play a key role in supporting green growth and the UK’s goal to become a clean energy superpower.

Funded by The Crown Estate and Crown Estate Scotland, the Cardiff meeting provided an update on progress, initial recommendations, and next steps for the second phase of work.

“The MET has garnered significant interest since its launch, both across the UK and internationally. The UK has the natural resource, maritime expertise and supply chains to lead the world in marine energy,” said Sue Bartlett-Reed, Chair of the Marine Energy Taskforce.

“Realising the UK’s marine energy potential is strongly aligned with the UK Government’s economic growth and Clean Energy Superpower ambitions. This is evidenced by Proteus Marine Renewables deploying its British designed, manufactured and exported turbine in Japan in the Naru Strait earlier this year.”

During the first phase, the MET established four work programs focused on finance, supply chain, site development, and innovation. The finance program is led by Andrew Scott, CEO of Orbital Marine Power, and Anders Jansson, Business Development Manager at CorPower Ocean. 

The supply chain program is led by Simon Forrest, CEO of Nova Innovation, and Tom Hutchinson, Director of Product and Services at Proteus Marine Renewables. Site development is led by Neil Kermode, Associate at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC), and Andy Billcliff, Chief Executive of Menter Mon Morlais. The innovation workstream is led by Professor Henry Jeffrey, UK Representative at the International Energy Agency, and Jonathan Hodges, Managing Director of Wave Energy Scotland.

According to UK MEC, in its first phase, the Taskforce received more than 100 submissions, engaged over 100 stakeholders from across the energy and supply chain sectors, and held events with the Global Underwater Hub in Aberdeen and at Seanergy in Paris.

The Crown Estate hosted the second Core Group meeting in Cardiff. Wales has more than 6 GW of marine energy potential and hosts Morlais, a site expected to deploy 38 MW of tidal stream capacity off Anglesey in the coming years, UK MEC said.

“We enjoyed hosting the Taskforce at our offices in Cardiff to continue important discussions about accelerating the growth potential of this sector. Wales has significant marine energy potential which could be harnessed through its tides and waves, including at Morlais in Anglesey where we’re delighted to see such an exciting project making continued progress towards its goals,” said Mike Dobson, New Energies Portfolio Manager at The Crown Estate.

“During our meeting, it was valuable to take stock of progress so far and consider initial recommendations put forward by the Taskforce, ensuring they align with the purpose of this important initiative. We look forward to our next meeting in February hosted by colleagues in Scotland.”

The next MET Core Group meeting will take place in Edinburgh in February, ahead of the publication of the roadmap and final recommendations in June 2026.

