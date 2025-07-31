Menter Môn Morlais
Morlais tidal energy project scales up as Cydnerth construction begins

July 31, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Construction has started on the Cydnerth infrastructure project in Holyhead to increase grid capacity for the Morlais tidal energy scheme from 18 MW to 240 MW, according to Menter Môn.

Source: Menter Môn

Initial work at Parc Cybi involves laying underground cables to connect the Morlais substation at Ynys Lawd (South Stack) with the national grid. The £16 million (approximately €13,5 million) investment is part of the North Wales Growth Deal and is supported by the Welsh and UK Governments.

Menter Môn, the local social enterprise behind the Morlais project, said the upgrade will strengthen grid infrastructure and secure capacity for future expansion phases of the tidal scheme.

“This is a significant milestone for Morlais and North Wales. The project can now leverage Growth Deal funding to ensure its expansion, enabling economic opportunities, strengthening local supply chains and supporting local jobs. It will ensure North Wales is a key player in the future of tidal energy and clean electricity,” said Gary Prichard, Leader of the Isle of Anglesey County Council and Lead Member for Low Carbon Energy Program.

Located off the northwest coast of Holy Island, the consented area for the installation and commercial demonstration of multiple arrays of tidal energy devices will be suitable for a maximum installed capacity of 240 MW.

Once fully operational, the Morlais scheme is expected to be able to provide clean power for over 180,000 homes.

“This is an important and welcome step toward realising the full potential of Ynys Môn’s tidal resources and establishing the area as a hub for sustainable energy,” noted Andy Billcliff, Chief Executive of Menter Môn Morlais.

“The work at Parc Cybi is crucial to that goal. As a local organisation, we’re committed to delivering economic benefits for our community, while safeguarding the environment. We are grateful for Growth Deal support through Ambition North Wales which is essential as we progress Morlais.”

North Wales-based Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK has secured the construction and cabling contract. According to Menter Môn, the contractor was selected based on its regional presence and track record in local employment and apprenticeships.

“We’re pleased to have been appointed to deliver Cydnerth, the next phase of infrastructure for Morlais, such an innovative renewable scheme right here on our doorstep here in North Wales. As with all our projects, we pride ourselves in providing local supply chain and employment opportunities and are excited to be working on site to deliver this important scheme,” said Contracts Director for Jones Bros, Eryl Roberts.

According to Menter Môn, Cydnerth forms part of the Low Carbon Energy program under the North Wales Growth Deal, a regional economic initiative worth £1 billion, with £240 million provided jointly by the Welsh and UK Governments.

“The start of construction on the Cydnerth project represents another major milestone in North Wales’ journey to becoming a renewable energy powerhouse. Backed by Welsh Government funding through the North Wales Growth Deal, this will unlock the full potential of Morlais tidal energy and demonstrates our unwavering commitment to the low-carbon transition,” Rebecca Evans, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, added.

“By increasing grid capacity from 18MW to 240MW, we’re not just supporting clean energy generation – we’re creating lasting economic opportunities and high-quality jobs for local communities.”

In February, the Welsh Government invested £8 million as an equity stake in the Morlais tidal energy project, set to be the largest tidal scheme in Europe, to support its expansion and strengthen grid connections.

In June, the UK launched the Marine Energy Taskforce (MET), a new initiative aimed at developing a roadmap to realise the country’s marine energy potential. Supported by The Crown Estate and Crown Estate Scotland, the 12-month project will focus on accelerating wave and tidal stream energy deployment while maintaining high levels of UK supply chain content.

