Magallanes tidal energy technology
Back to overview
Home Marine Energy New tidal turbine blade tech project links Wales and Galicia

New tidal turbine blade tech project links Wales and Galicia

Collaboration
July 15, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

A new cross-border initiative to develop tidal turbine blades is underway in Wales, led by Menter Môn Morlais, developer of what is said to be Europe’s largest consented tidal energy scheme.

Magallanes tidal energy technology. Source: D3 Applied Technologies

According to Menter Môn Morlais, the project is backed by £1 million (approximately $1.3 million) in funding from the Welsh Government’s Vinnovate program and aims to produce more efficient and durable blades for deployment in high-energy tidal sites off the coast of Ynys Môn, Anglesey.

Partners include AMRC Cymru, ORE Catapult, and the Morlais project, alongside Galician companies Magallanes Renovables and D3 Applied Technologies.

“This project promotes international collaboration and supports long-term economic benefits for Ynys Môn, in terms of jobs, skills, innovation and clean energy. It’s a step towards making tidal a reliable, scalable part of our net zero future in Wales,” said Andy Billcliff, Chief Executive of Menter Môn Morlais.

The collaboration is said to bring together manufacturing and design capabilities with experience in marine energy.

Related Article

“We’re proud to contribute our proven tidal technology to this partnership,” Alejandro Marques, Chief Executive of Magallanes Renovables added.

“By combining Galician engineering experience with the established expertise of Wales in marine energy, we can advance the development of sustainable and commercially viable tidal energy. This collaboration highlights the practical benefits of international cooperation in tackling clean energy challenges.”

The next phase will focus on prototyping and testing, aimed at preparing the technology for deployment and supporting knowledge exchange across the partnership.

In June, the UK launched the Marine Energy Taskforce (MET), a new initiative aimed at developing a roadmap to realise the country’s marine energy potential. Among others, Menter Môn Morlais is part of the taskforce.

Related Article

𝐃𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞?

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS
Related news

List of highlighted news articles