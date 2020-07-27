ION in its first Mauritania 3D multi-client

July 27, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

ION has announced the first 3D multi-client program in Mauritania with the Ministry of Petroleum, Mines and Energy (MPME).

ION will seamlessly integrate and reimage some 24,000 square kilometres of MPME-held 3D data.

It can also further expand the scope to include approximately 15,000 kilometres of 2D data pending industry support.

Leveraging its latest technology and reimaging experience, ION aims to significantly enhance the data’s resolution and subsurface insights.

The 3D volume has applications across the E&P lifecycle, helping reduce risk at play, prospect and reservoir scales.

ION expects the program to commence this year with final deliverables available in mid-2021.

Mohamed Abdel Vetah, minister of petroleum, mines and energy, said: “Through this project, ION will support the efforts of the Ministry to improve its exploration strategy offshore and onshore in the Taoudeni area and attract more investors with the aim of developing the national resources for the benefit of our nation and to build a long-term beneficial partnership, which are the ultimate goals of his Excellency the President of Mauritania.”

Joe Gagliardi, senior vice president of ION’s Ventures group, also commented:

“We are pleased Mauritania selected ION to better understand its resources and attract new investments to the country, enabling all stakeholders to make more informed decisions.

“Recent world-class discoveries have identified huge volumes of natural gas. Mauritania’s subsurface has never been revealed on a regional 3D scale and we believe there is substantial potential to identify new prospective oil and gas opportunities in this proven, under-explored basin when viewed in this new context.

“We expect this data volume will play a pivotal role in unlocking Mauritania’s remaining hydrocarbon potential for years to come.”