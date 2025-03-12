Back to overview
Italy could install 1 GW of offshore solar in next five years, report says

Outlook & Strategy
March 12, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

Italy could install up to 1 GW of offshore solar capacity in the next five years, enough to supply electricity to around half a million households annually, according to estimates of a new position paper by the Italian Association of Offshore Renewable Energy (AERO). 

Source: AERO Associazione delle Energie Rinnovabili Offshore

Unveiled by SolarinBlue, the report highlights offshore floating photovoltaic’s (OFPV)’s role in decarbonizing maritime industries while addressing challenges in regulation, financing, and scalability.

Described as “a first of its kind as a complete, concrete, and comprehensive analysis of the current state of the art in the industry, providing a clear roadmap for its future development,” the report presents OFPV as a complementary technology to offshore wind, improving energy stability and reducing grid intermittency. 

According to AERO, several developer initiatives are underway for projects in Italy involving hundreds of MW, despite the lack of an appropriate planning policy, while in other countries strong support from authorities is evident. Regulatory clarity and adapted financial incentives are said to be critical for scaling the technology.

“Clearly, it will be necessary to create the right conditions for this technology to mature enough and attract private investment, while also working to reduce the LCOE, which currently remains high and does not always ensure the sustainability of initiatives,” the report writes.

Regarding the legal framework, AERO notes that the development of offshore renewable technologies in Italy has certainly been delayed due to incomplete regulations, particularly concerning projects beyond the 12-mile limit, as a result of the lack of national agreements for defining the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), as well as the delayed implementation of Maritime Spatial Planning.

Thus, to fully and efficiently develop offshore technologies, it will be necessary to accelerate the process of negotiating the boundaries of Italy’s EEZ. This will also enable a clearer definition of the applicable authorization regime for such projects, when developed in international waters.

AERO also underscores the potential synergies between offshore solar, ports, aquaculture, and tourism, positioning OFPV as a key driver for the blue economy, calling for stronger policy support, clearer regulatory frameworks, and financial mechanisms to accelerate deployment. 

“The AERO report is a strong signal for the industry – now is the time to act and scale offshore solar,” said SolarinBlue.

