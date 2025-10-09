Back to overview
Home Hydrogen Sunfire lands FEED deal for P2X Solutions’ 40 MW hydrogen project in Finland

Business Developments & Projects
October 9, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

German electrolyzer manufacturer Sunfire has been selected by Finnish green hydrogen company P2X Solutions to conduct the front-end engineering design (FEED) study for the 40 MW hydrogen project in Joensuu, Finland.

Illlustration only; Courtesy of Sunfire

It is understood that Sunfire has already started the FEED study, which, in collaboration with the integration partners, is expected to define the requirements and prerequisites for a 40 MW pressurized alkaline electrolyzer.

As disclosed, the green hydrogen produced by the plant will later be used to produce e-methanol, a synthetic fuel that could play a key role in reducing CO2 emissions, particularly in the shipping and aviation industries.

Herkko Plit, CEO of P2X Solutions, underlined: “The FEED study is an important milestone towards the investment decision of our next undertaking in Joensuu, which will triple our total capacity for green hydrogen production. We are very pleased to tackle this challenge together with Sunfire and its technology.”

To note, this agreement builds on the two companies’ green hydrogen production collaboration in Harjavalta, Finland. At the beginning of 2025, this 20 MW plant entered commercial operations, marking a milestone in the country.

Nils Aldag, CEO of Sunfire, stated: “The commissioning of the Harjavalta plant showcased the strong execution capabilities of P2X Solutions and Sunfire in delivering commercial hydrogen projects. I’m excited that we are now taking our partnership to the next level in Joensuu — as a trusted technology partner alongside P2X Solutions, with a clear mission: to drive the growth of the hydrogen economy in Finland and Europe.”

In other news, it is worth mentioning that at the beginning of 2025, Basque Hydrogen, a consortium led by Spanish companies Petronor, a subsidiary of Repsol, in collaboration with Enagás Renovable, a subsidiary of Enagás, and the Ente Vasco de la Energía, the energy agency of the Basque Government, selected Sunfire to deliver a 10 MW electrolyzer for a green hydrogen project in Bilbao, Spain.

Bilbao is considered a key location in the Basque Country-region, where numerous companies and research centers are reportedly working on hydrogen projects. For Repsol, the Spanish port city is said to be a “crucial hub” in its commitment to decarbonization.

