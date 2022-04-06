Singapore: Industry partners to study ammonia bunkering safety, promote fuel supply base

April 6, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Japenese ITOCHU Corporation has launched the joint study framework (JSF) for ammonia bunkering safety and signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) to jointly promote the development of an ammonia fuel supply base in Singapore.

The events took place on 6 April 2022 during the Singapore Maritime Week 2022 being held from 4 to 8 April.

Related Article Posted: 14 hours ago Joint study aims to explore ammonia as marine fuel in SG Posted: 14 hours ago

Together with 16 port authorities, R&D centres and shipping and energy companies, ITOCHU launched the JSF for sharing issues and knowledge on safety and guidelines for ammonia bunkering with the aim of social implementation of ammonia as a marine fuel.

The participant companies and organisations are Brunsbüttel Ports, the French Naval Fire Brigade of Marseille, Fundacion Valenciaport, Great Port of Marseille, HAROPA PORT, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, Port Authority of Huelva, Port Authority of Valencia, Port of Algeciras, Port of Rotterdam, ENEOS Ocean Corporation, Mabanaft, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Navigator Gas, and Planning and Design Center for Greener Ships.

In addition, the Ports and Harbours Bureau of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT), Japan and the Embassy of France to Singapore are planned to participate as observers, which demonstrates the high expectations and interest in the use of ammonia as a marine fuel.

This JSF for ammonia bunkering safety is the second phase following the existing JSF launched in 2021 by 34 companies and organisations. It will also establish collaborations with the existing JSF of 34 participants and will seek to share opinions, views, expertise and experience from a wide range of relevant ammonia producers, research institutions and financial institutions.

Memorandum of Understanding to boost maritime decarbonisation

A consortium of six companies including ITOCHU, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels, Pavilion Energy, Vopax Terminal Singapore, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and ITOCHU Enex, signed an MoU with the MPA to jointly promote the development of an ammonia fuel supply base in Singapore.

The partnership aims to further promote the development of a safe fuel supply system and ammonia bunkering vessels.

Both JSF for ammonia bunkering safety and the MoU are deemed important milestones for the implementation of ammonia as a marine fuel on a global scale.

For its part, ITOCHU will speed up the development of sustainable energy systems through these initiatives.

At the beginning of the year, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and ITOCHU acquired approval in principle (AIP) from the classification society ABS for an ammonia bunkering vessel design that incorporates extensive safety measures in consideration of ammonia’s toxicity.

Follow Offshore Energy’s Green Marine on social media: