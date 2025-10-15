Kombi 2 MOPU
Jackup-turned-MOPU heads to Congo ahead of Perenco gig

Business Developments & Projects
October 15, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

A mobile offshore production unit (MOPU) converted by the Netherlands’ integrated solutions provider Dixstone is making its way to Congo, where it will work with a subsidiary of Anglo-French oil and gas player Perenco at a license it operates in Congolese waters.

Kombi 2; Source: Dixstone via LinkedIn

As disclosed in a social media post by Dixstone, the Kombi-II platform has been loaded out and delivered. The unit is the result of the conversion of a drilling jack-up at a shipyard in Vlissingen, which took three years.

According to the Dutch player, Kombi-II is now being transported via long dry transport to the Republic of Congo, where it will work with Perenco.

Source: Dixstone

The MOPU will be installed on Perenco’s Kombi-Likalala-Libondo II (KLL II) permit, after which it is expected to enable the delivery of approximately 7 million cubic feet of gas per day.

An additional 10 million barrels of reserves are anticipated to result from the optimization of existing wells, while a well-bay module will be integrated to accommodate new wells.

In June, Dixstone welcomed Minister of Hydrocarbons of the Republic of Congo Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua to the transformation site at its shipyard in the Netherlands. At the time, Perenco said the construction project, including the upcoming drilling phases, represents an investment of over $200 million.

