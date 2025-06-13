Several people standing in front of a vessel
Perenco deploying upcycled MOPU to oil field off Congo

June 13, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

A converted mobile offshore production unit (MOPU) is set to work with the Congolese subsidiary of Anglo-French oil and gas player Perenco at a license it operates offshore Congo.

Congo's Minister of Hydrocarbons visits shipyard in Vlissingen; Source: Dixstone

According to Perenco, the construction of the platform, Kombi 2, is already underway at the Netherlands’ Nieuwdorp shipyard by its sister company, Dixstone. The unit is expected to leave the Netherlands in October 2025 and become operational in Pointe-Noire in early 2026. 

To mark the occasion, Dixstone recently welcomed Minister of Hydrocarbons of the Republic of Congo Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua to the transformation site at its shipyard in Vlissingen, Netherlands.

“We are proud to play a central role in the conversion of KOMBI-II into a Mobile Offshore Production Unit (MOPU), a key milestone in the strategic redeployment of the KOMBI oil field. This initiative reflects Dixstone’s mission: to recycle, repurpose, and deliver fit-for-purpose offshore solutions that are both efficient and sustainable,” said Dixstone.

This construction project, including the upcoming drilling phases, represents an investment of over $200 million, Perenco said. A better carbon footprint and resource utilization are expected from the new platform.

After the unit is installed on the Kombi-Likalala-Libondo II (KLL II) permit, it is expected to enable the delivery of approximately 7 million cubic feet of gas per day. An additional 10 million barrels of reserves are anticipated to result from the optimization of existing wells, while a well-bay module will be integrated to accommodate new wells.

Based on data by Wood Mackenzie, the Kombi, Likalala, and Libondo fields are located offshore Congo’s Brazzaville. The first two fields were brought on stream in 1999 using two wellhead platforms, while the third came on stream in 2010 via another dedicated wellhead platform.

The fields were operated by TotalEnergies E&P Congo until the KLL production sharing contract expired in July 2020. Before this, Perenco won the tender for the rights to the KLL II license in April 2020, taking over as operator in July.

Armel Simondin, CEO of Perenco, noted: “This project demonstrates a solid, lasting partnership built on mutual trust. For over twenty years, Perenco has been working alongside the Republic of Congo to develop the country’s resources while strengthening infrastructure, local expertise, and energy sovereignty.” 

The oil and gas player highlighted that the recent renewal of the Ikalou II and Likouala II permits for an initial period of 20 years consolidates its presence in Congo. The global investment plan for this is envisaged to amount to nearly 900 million dollars, including work-over campaigns, development drilling, and the installation of infrastructure. 

The company also reaffirmed its commitment to support the growth of the Congolese oil sector and to contribute to the country’s ambition to achieve national production of 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEPD) by 2030. 

Perenco has been keeping busy in other countries as well. Last month, UAE’s Technomak was chosen by Dixstone for the engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and integration (EPCCI) portion of Perenco’s Cap Lopez FLNG project offshore Gabon.

Additionally, Perenco’s drilling activities at the Onyx well offshore Trinidad and Tobago resulted in a new natural gas discovery.

