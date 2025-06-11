Fugro employee doing lab tests in the Curitiba laboratory in Brazil
Back to overview
Home Subsea Jakarta gets new Fugro geotechnical lab as demand for projects rises

Jakarta gets new Fugro geotechnical lab as demand for projects rises

Business Developments & Projects
June 11, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

The Netherlands-headquartered Fugro has expanded its regional footprint with the launch of a new geotechnical testing laboratory in Jakarta, Indonesia, aiming to support growing demand in the energy and infrastructure sectors.

Source: Fugro

According to Fugro, the 550 square meter facility houses more than 30 testing stations and will employ over 120 Indonesian staff, including 40 geotechnical engineers and technicians. The lab is accredited to ASTM and ISO 17892 standards.

“By having a consistent standard for geotechnical testing, supplemented with our vast global experience providing such services, we are committed to delivering high-quality Geo-data that will contribute to the success of our clients’ projects in the region,” said Shalu Shajahan, Regional Director, Marine Site Characterisation Asia Pacific.

This new lab brings Fugro’s total number of offshore geotechnical testing facilities in Asia Pacific to four, joining existing sites in Australia, Singapore, and Taiwan.

Earlier this month, Fugro secured its largest-ever project in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, as part of which it will support the development of a deepwater gas field in Southeast Asia.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles