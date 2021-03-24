James Fisher to add LNG dual-fuel pair to fleet in 2022

March 24, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

Marine services provider James Fisher and Sons is pushing forward with its GHG emissions reduction plans as it aims to add two #LNG-fueled IMO II tankers to its fleet in 2022.

Courtesy of James Fisher

The vessels will be traded by James Fisher Everard (JFE) alongside its’ existing fleet and are the first clean product tankers of this size to incorporate this emissions-reducing propulsion technology, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The vessels will be able to run on both conventional fuel and LNG. The pair will also incorporate innovations in design and construction technology to further enhance hydrodynamic performance, to provide improvement in operational efficiency and reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

A study on the impact on use of LNG as a marine propulsion fuel by the Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel, predicted that a reduction in carbon emissions of up to 21% is possible over the entire vessel lifecycle compared with existing marine fuels and leads to significant improvement in local air quality through the reduction of other atmospheric pollutants.

Commenting on the addition of LNG dual-fuel capability to the tankship fleet, Eoghan O’Lionaird, CEO James Fisher, said, “the adoption of LNG dual-fuel propulsion vessels is evidence that we are proactively aligning our business choices with customer and environmental needs and demonstrably applying our company values.”

The vessels, specifically designed for ports with restricted access around the coastline of Northern Europe, will enable JFE to better service existing long-term contracts, while the IMO II notation will provide greater flexibility to respond to market demand.