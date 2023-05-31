Jan De Nul to install new UK interconnector

May 31, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Jan De Nul has secured a contract with Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution to deliver a new interconnector project in Scotland.

Source: Jan De Nul

Under the contract signed in November 2022, Jan De Nul will supply and install a new Pentland Firth interconnector this summer that will link mainland Scotland and the Orkney island of Hoy.

The company is responsible for the EPCI contract that includes the supply and installation of approximately 36 kilometers of 33kV subsea cable and associated installation accessories and protection measures.

Additionally, a further 7 kilometers of spare cable will be supplied to SSEN Distribution’s facilities in Nigg, Scotland.

Jan De Nul’s cable-laying vessel (CLV) Connector will install the subsea cable, supported by the company’s in-house trenching expertise and tools to perform the cable protection scope.

The cable supply contract was placed with China’s Ningbo Orient Wires and Cables (NBO), which has already completed manufacturing. The cable is currently in transit to Europe, where Jan De Nul said it was finalizing the preparations for the installation works.

“We are very pleased with this award from SSEN Distribution, marking the first collaboration between our companies. After the award of the Greenlink project, we are supplying and installing yet another critical interconnector for the UK distribution grid,” said Bart Moens, Senior Commercial Manager at Jan De Nul Group.

Last year, Jan De Nul won a contract to deliver another UK interconnector. Namely, the company is responsible for the end-to-end subsea cable laying and cable protection works for the 500 MW Greenlink Interconnector between County Wexford in Ireland and Pembrokeshire in Wales.