Jan De Nul uses biofuel for Hamburg dredging project

September 29, 2021, by Eldin Ganic

For the first time in Germany, Jan De Nul Group is using solely second-generation biofuel for maintenance dredging works in the Port of Hamburg.

This fuel contains no petroleum, but processed vegetable waste oil as a raw material, entirely in line with the principles of a sustainable circular economy.

Jan De Nul Nassbaggerei und Wasserbau GmbH has been awarded an important contract for maintenance dredging works in the Port of Hamburg within the scope of a European award procedure.

Two suction hopper dredgers, Kaishuu and Alexander von Humboldt, will execute these dredging works between June and December 2021.

Jan De Nul photo

Thanks to the use of biofuel during these works, emissions of particulate matter and sulphur compounds are also significantly reduced, as combustion is much more efficient than with conventional diesel fuel, said Jan De Nul.

“We have already used this sustainable biofuel for several of our vessels in the Benelux and the UK,” said Michel Deruyck, Head of the Energy Cell at Jan De Nul Group.

“Decarbonisation is at the top of Jan De Nul’s agenda and is supported throughout the company, both commercially, operationally and technically. We always strive to go beyond what is imposed on us. We’re going for zero.”