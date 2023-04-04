Japanese duo to support development of next-gen marine fuel engines

April 4, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Japan Engine Corporation (J-ENG) has signed a technical agreement to promote the development and popularization of next-generation fuel engines with compatriot Akasaka Diesels Limited (Akasaka).

As the movement toward the “realization of a decarbonized society” accelerates, J-ENG plans to deepen and strengthen the cooperation with Akasaka, a UE engines manufacturer under UE license, to promote the development and popularization of next-generation fuel engines with this technical agreement.

Under the agreement, J-ENG is proceeding with the development of ammonia fuel engines and hydrogen fuel engines under the Green Innovation Fund project by New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

In addition, the technology developed and used in these next-generation fuel engines can be applied not only to ammonia and hydrogen, but also to a wide variety of new fuels such as methanol, and has wide potential for future development, according to the company.

The company also noted that it will accelerate efforts to realize a decarbonized society and promote the development of the shipping, shipbuilding, and marine machinery industries and will contribute to sustainable development.

Methanol has been recognized as a potential solution to achieve emission reduction goals. The key benefits of methanol include its density, which doesn’t affect the load capacity of ships, the fact that it is relatively safe to bunker, and that it has an attractive price. It is believed that methanol can reduce sulfur oxides by 99%, nitrogen oxides by 80%, and carbon emissions by 25% compared to the conventional fuel.

The rise in popularity, especially over the past year, has been boosted by a massive vote of confidence by one of the world’s largest container shipping companies, Maersk, the example of which has been followed by many of its peers, including CMA CGM and COSCO.

