Back to overview
Home Green Marine J-ENG initiaties ammonia co-firing operation of first full-scale engine bound for gas carrier

J-ENG initiaties ammonia co-firing operation of first full-scale engine bound for gas carrier

Business Developments & Projects
April 22, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

The first Japanese-developed and manufactured commercial full-scale, low-speed, ammonia-fueled two-stroke engine has started co-firing operation with ammonia ahead of installation on an actual vessel, Japan Engine Corporation (J-ENG) revealed.

Courtesy of J-ENG

J-ENG is developing the ammonia-fueled two-stroke engine under the ‘Green Innovation Fund Project: Next-generation Ship Development’ of the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

The company has conducted the ammonia co-firing operation in a test engine since May 2023, collecting results and knowledge on stable operation at high ammonia-co-firing rates and safe handling through various test operations.

Recently, J-ENG has started the ammonia-fueled co-firing operation of the first full-scale engine, 7UEC50LSJA-HPSCR, to be installed on an actual vessel.

Following the verification operations on the full-scale engine, the Japanese company plans to ship the engine in October this year. The engine will then be installed on an ammonia-fueled medium gas carrier (AFMGC), and demonstration operations of the vessel will be carried out.

In addition, J-ENG said it is concurrently developing an ammonia-fueled engine with a cylinder bore of 60 cm, following the first 50 cm cylinder bore engine (50 cm cylinder bore), for several “promising follow-on projects”.

As the next strategic step, after achieving the development and social implementation of these engines, J-ENG decided to construct a new plant with the support of a subsidy project by the Ministry of the Environment and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism through the GX Economic Transition Bonds in order to expand the production of ammonia fuel engines (in the product mix with fuel oil engines) and promote the spread and expansion of zero-emission ships.

The new plant is scheduled for completion in 2028. 

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles