Japan’s ”K” Line enters offshore wind market

April 30, 2021, by Adnan Durakovic

Japanese shipping company Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (”K” Line), and its domestic subsidiary Kawasaki Kinkai Kisen Kaisha have agreed to establish a joint venture company to provide services within the offshore wind industry.

The new joint venture company, “K” Line Wind Service, will provide offshore support vessels and marine-related services to the industry.

The establishment of the new company is a response to the Japanese Government’s Green Growth Strategy for carbon neutrality by 2050 where offshore wind power is a prerequisite to the decarbonization of the electricity sector.

“K” Line Wind Service is established for the target of contributing to offshore wind power development and carbon neutrality of the society by gathering the whole “K” Line group’s worldwide experience and expertise in the offshore vessel operations, the company said.

“K” Line Wind Service will provide offshore support vessel services with 150T bollard pull anchor handling vessel AKATSUKI and 6,000 PS offshore support vessel KAIKO, owned and operated by Kawasaki Kinkai Kisen Kaisha group, and further expand the expertise to various types of offshore wind vessels.

The company is expected to start operating from 1 June, subject to approvals from relevant authorities.

Japan’s installed offshore wind capacity currently stands at around 70 MW but is expected to reach between 30 GW and 45 GW of installed capacity by 2040.