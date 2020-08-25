JDR gets Boskalis contract for Moray East array cable termination and testing
JDR, owned by the TFKable Group, has signed a contract with Boskalis to provide the termination and testing of 100 array cables and two offshore substation interconnector cables for the Moray East offshore wind farm off the coast of Scotland.
This award secures further UK content for the project and comes in addition to the supply of the 200km of 66kV array cable and a range of termination accessories, which are currently being manufactured by JDR in its state-of-the-art facility in Hartlepool, UK.
The scope of work includes the provision of technicians, tooling, and test equipment.
JDR will perform procedures for the stripping of the armour protection, fitment of the permanent hang-offs, routing, cleating, electrical and fibre termination, including testing of the cables.
As part of this contract JDR will also carry out Damped AC testing of the substation interconnector cables.
Located 22km off the coast of Scotland in the Moray Firth, Moray East, is a 950MW offshore wind farm that covers an area of 520 square km in water depths ranging from 37m to 57m.
The project is being developed by Moray Offshore Windfarm (East), a consortium of EDP Renewables (EDPR), Diamond Generating Europe (DGE) and Engie.
This consortium contracted Boskalis for the supply and installation of the wind farm’s inter-array cables.
Neil Brown, head of Services at JDR, said, “We’re delighted to announce this contract win as this is our first-time providing termination and testing to Boskalis. This project win continues our increasing track record in the offshore installation market which is very important to us. It’s a testament to the sheer hard work and diligence of our offshore teams who continue to produce high service levels for offshore projects such as this one.”
The termination and testing works are due to begin in November 2020 and continue until mid-2021.
