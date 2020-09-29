JDR lands Azerbaijan deal

September 29, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Subsea cabling specialist JDR has won a contract to supply a 5.5-kilometre 33kV fiber optic power cable and a steel tube subsea isolation valve (SSIV) umbilical for a BP platform project offshore Azerbaijan.

The cable will connect an existing platform to the new platform to provide power share as well as communication services.

As a result, there is no need to install a gas turbine on the platform – providing environmental benefits.

The SSIV umbilical will connect from the topside to the subsea isolation valve that exports oil from the well.

JDR will ship the products via the Eurasia canal to the Caspian Sea using a eight-metre cable installation reel.

JDR will design the power cable and umbilical specifically to fit the vessel, which has size limitations due to the canal narrowing.

Rory Graham, sales manager at JDR, said:

“We’re delighted to announce a contract win in Azerbaijan as this is our first project win directly with this client. It’s brilliant to be expanding our global footprint and to supply our technology to help achieve the project goals. This contract award is a testament to our flexibility and ability to meet the design requirements of our clients.

The transportation limitation is one we have overcome before and, with our technical expertise, we can ensure delivery will be smooth and efficient.”

The cables, junction boxes and SSIV umbilical will be manufactured at JDR’s facility in Hartlepool.

In addition, the cores for the power cable will be manufactured at TFKable’s Bydgoszcz plant in Poland.

Delivery of the products to the project should take place in May 2021.