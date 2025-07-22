Back to overview
JGC secures preliminary contract for African floating LNG project

Project & Tenders
July 22, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

JGC France, a subsidiary of Japan’s JGC Holdings Corporation, has won work on a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) project in Africa.

Coral-Sul FLNG; Source: Eni

The award covers preliminary activities related to the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPCIC) of the FLNG unit. JGC hopes a full-scale EPCIC deal will follow suit as Africa is considered a key growth market for the group.

While not many details about the contract were shared, the Japanese player said it would be executed as part of a joint venture (JV) in which its French affiliate is participating. The total contract value for the JV is approximately $550 million, and the deal is effective until September 30, 2025.

Earlier this month, France’s Technip Energies disclosed having won a deal with an undisclosed client for preliminary work on an FLNG unit offshore Africa, valid until the same date.

JGC and Technip Energies won work on an LNG project in Africa last year, when they emerged as winners of the front-end engineering design (FEED) tender for Area 4 block launched by ExxonMobil on behalf of its partners in the Rovuma project, Eni and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

The Rovuma project encompasses the operational Coral South FLNG facility, which Technip delivered to Eni in January, the planned Coral North FLNG development, for which the Mozambican government recently gave its approval, and the Rovuma LNG onshore facilities.

