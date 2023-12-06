Jiangnan Shipyard unveils design for the ‘world’s largest’ nuclear-powered containership

December 6, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

China’s Jiangnan Shipyard unveiled what has been described as ‘the world’s largest nuclear-powered container ship design’ during the Marintec China 2023 exhibition in Shanghai, boasting a capacity of 24,000 TEUs.

The design uses Molten Salt Reactors, operating under high temperature and low-pressure conditions, mitigating the risk of a reactor meltdown from the outset.

Notably, in the event of a breach accident, the reactor can be swiftly halted to prevent further escalation, underscoring the commitment to safety standards in the development of this ultra-large nuclear-powered container ship, as disclosed by China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited, Jiangnan Shipyard’s parent.

The design has secured an approval in principle from DNV classification society, CSSC added.

Image credit DNV

Leveraging the potential of clean nuclear energy, the unveiled design incorporates a fourth-generation molten salt reactor technology, widely regarded as highly advanced on a global scale.

Nuclear propulsion is gaining growing attention within the maritime industry as part of the pursuit of near-zero emission vessels in line with the ever-stringent 2050 decarbonization ambitions.

This development reflects a broader trend in the industry, where multiple shipyards in South Korea are actively exploring the potential of nuclear power for both propulsion and the production of alternative fuels.

The adoption of nuclear propulsion presents a promising avenue for the industry, as it not only aligns with the imperative of near-zero emissions but also addresses critical concerns related to fuel prices and availability.

By eliminating the need for frequent refueling, nuclear-powered ships become less reliant on the fluctuations in fuel prices and the availability of low carbon and zero-carbon fuels. This not only contributes to economic stability for shipping companies but also enhances the overall sustainability of maritime transportation.

However, amidst the promising strides in adopting nuclear propulsion for maritime transportation, it is essential to acknowledge that public acceptance regarding safety remains a critical concern.