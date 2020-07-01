Jill begins geotechnical investigations at Thor offshore wind project

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier’s jack-up vessel Jill has started the geotechnical investigations at the Thor offshore wind project in the Danish North Sea.

Jill completed the first borehole drilling out of 20 in total at the site located west of Nissum Fjord, 20km from the shore.

As reported in mid-April, Fred. Olsen Windcarrier secured a contract by Denmark’s Geo to supply a vessel for the geotechnical work.

Thor will have a capacity of up to 1,000 MW and will feature turbines with an individual capacity of between 13 MW and 15 MW. Project commissioning is expected between 2024 and 2027.