K Line takes delivery of eco-friendly bulk carrier

September 29, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Japanese shipping major Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (K Line) has taken delivery of the new eco-friendly Capesize bulker Cape Brolga.

As informed, the new bulk carrier was under construction at Tsu shipyard of Japan Marine United Corporation (JMU). Its carrying capacity is 210,000 dwt and the current draught is reported to be 8.2 meters. The vessel’s overall length is 300 meters and width is 50 meters.

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago K Line Orders 210,000 dwt Bulker against JFE Steel Contract Posted: about 1 year ago

The ship will be engaged in the transport of iron ore and coal for JFE Steel Corporation under a long-term charter contract.

The bulker is equipped with the original energy-saving propulsion devices made by JMU which are expected to reduce the resistance of drag caused by oncoming wind.

The new technology could reduce fuel consumption using these devices and low wind resistance accommodation, compared to conventional vessels, according to the company.

Additionally, in order to improve the resistance towards corrosion of the cargo holds of the vessel, a specific cargo hold corrosion-resistant steel for coal developed by JFE Steel Corporation has been adopted.

A few days ago, K Line signed a climate transition-linked loan (TLL) with syndicated lenders, arranged by Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHBK).

This TLL is the company’s second transition finance since its 1st transition loan in March 2021.