K Line takes delivery of new eco-friendly bulk carrier

November 18, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Japanese shipping company Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) has taken delivery of new environmentally friendly 90,000 DWT bulk carrier Lin Miarak.

As informed, the vessel has been completed and delivered from the Tadotsu Shipyard Co., Ltd., which is part of the Imabari Shipbuilding Group. The vessel’s overall length is 250 meters and width 43 meters. It is classed by classification society ClassNK and will sail under the flag of Panama.

The Japanese shipping major plans to engage the ship in coal transportation. It will be under a long-term consecutive voyage charter contract (CVC) signed with compatriot steel manufacturer Kobe Steel, Ltd.

The ship was designed and built to be Tier III compliant under Regulation 13 of MARPOL Annex VI. By reducing the amount of nitrogen oxide (NOx) emitted into the air, it is expected to meet the regulations published by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and to contribute to the conservation of the global environment, according to K Line.

The announcement comes after K Line revealed that has been selected again as an Asia Pacific Index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), one of the leading global indices for ESG investing, for the 11th consecutive year since 2011.

The projects are a part of K Line’s sustainability and decarbonisation strategy. In March this year, the firm announced it is launching a new department focusing on businesses and projects for carbon neutrality including renewable energy.

The new unit is being set up as the demand for decarbonization in the sector continues to grow, putting major pressure on the businesses to move toward carbon neutrality.