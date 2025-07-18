K Line
Back to overview
Home Shipbuilding K Line welcomes another eco-friendly 6,900 CEU car carrier

K Line welcomes another eco-friendly 6,900 CEU car carrier

Vessels
July 18, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Japanese shipping major Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) has taken delivery of Tethys Highway, a 6,900 CEU liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered car carrier built at Shin Kurushima Toyohashi Shipbuilding.

Courtesy of K Line

The naming and delivery ceremony for the newbuild was held on July 18, 2025.

The 75,259-gross-ton unit features a length of 199.96 meters and a beam of 38 meters.

As the vessel is mainly fueled by LNG, using this fuel is expected to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2), a greenhouse gas (GHG), by 25% to 30% and emissions of sulfur oxides (SOx), which cause air pollution, by almost 100% in comparison with conventional vessels using heavy fuel oil.

Tethys Highway is one of several LNG-powered newbuilds handed over to K Line in the past few months.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

In related news, K Line recently began using bio-LNG to power its ships as part of a wider strategy to embrace renewable fuels and achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050.

On June 16, 2025, car carrier Oceanus Highway received 500 tons of bio-LNG from Shell at the Belgian Port of Zeebrugge.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

In line with its 2050 environmental vision, K Line said it will continue to work on the introduction of new fuels that have a low environmental impact and take on the challenge of achieving the targets it has established.

𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐬𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞 ⤵️

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐰𝐢𝐧-𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟑𝟏!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Related news

List of highlighted news articles