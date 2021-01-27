Kairos completes first LNG STS bunkering at Torshamnen, Sweden

January 27, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

Gasum’s LNG bunker supply vessel Kairos completed another LNG bunkering operation, the first at Torshamnen.

Courtesy of BSM

Maritime solutions provider, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement noted that the LNG bunkering operation was completed at the end of last week.

BSM-managed Kairos delivered 1,035 cubic meters of LNG to Eagle Balder, a 125,000 DWT Aframax shuttle completing the first ship-to-ship LNG operation at Tornshamnen.

BSM noted in a brief statement through its social media channels, that Eagle Balder did not have to suspend cargo operations, as the bunkering was completed simultaneously.

Commenting on the bunkering, Christoffer Lillhage, Port of Gothenburg Operations Manager, said, “This is yet another milestone for the Port of Gothenburg in our ambition to increase the use of alternative shipping fuels for a more sustainable future”.

Gasum’s bunker vessel Kairos started operating in 2019 and is mainly operating in the North Sea and the Baltic Sea. The vessel became a part of Gasum’s fleet of LNG BSV when the company took over Linde’s marine bunkering business in April 2020.