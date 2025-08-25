Karpowership’s FSRU wraps up its naming ceremony at Seatrium’s yard

Naming ceremony Karpowership FSRU Karadeniz LNGT Powership Americas; Source: Seatrium
Business Developments & Projects
August 25, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Singapore-headquartered offshore, maritime, and energy solutions provider Seatrium has held a naming ceremony for a floating storage regasification unit (FSRU), thanks to a conversion project secured with Karpowership, Türkiye’s floating power plant company.

A naming ceremony for the FSRU Karadeniz LNGT Powership Americas was held last week at Seatrium Admiralty Yard, as the Singapore-based player’s fifth FSRU conversion for Karpowership.

The firm describes the project as “a powerful testament to the deep trust, strategic partnership, and shared commitment to engineering excellence between our organizations,” and “a significant milestone as it reflects not only a successful delivery, but the challenges overcome, the innovations introduced, as well as the OneSeatrium team spirit that drives us forward!”

According to Seatrium, the project entailed many elements, including advanced regasification systems and precise cargo handling capabilities, achieving zero lost time incidents (LTI). The firm is working with Karpowership as a long-term strategic partner across a broader innovation horizon, encompassing FLNGs, floating batteries, data centres, and desalination vessels.

“A heartfelt thank you to our valued partners at Karpowership, and to every member of the Seatrium team for your dedication, resilience, and collaborative spirit. Our partnership with Karpowership continues to grow and goes beyond FSRUs. We will work on four (plus two) third-generation powership integrations and three FSRU conversions,” highlighted Seatrium.

