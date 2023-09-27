KBR nets blue hydrogen tech and FEED contract for EET Hydrogen HPP2 unit

September 27, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

U.S. engineering company KBR has been awarded a blue hydrogen process technology and front-end engineering design (FEED) contract by Essar Group’s EET Hydrogen, formerly Vertex Hydrogen, for its planned HPP2 low-carbon hydrogen facility at HyNet, the UK’s industrial decarbonization project.

Illustration; Courtesy of EET Hydrogen

Under the terms of the agreements, KBR will provide technology licensing, proprietary engineering design and equipment, catalyst and FEED for up to 1000 MW plant capacity to be located at the Stanlow Manufacturing Complex.

“We are excited to support EET Hydrogen on this significant decarbonization project. KBR will apply its proprietary hydrogen knowledge and technology to help deliver the largest blue hydrogen energy transition project in the UK,” said Jay Ibrahim, President of KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions.

To note, the HyNet project includes hydrogen production and supply, as well as carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) to support the decarbonization of hard-to-abate sectors in a region of concentrated conventional energy usage.

The HPP2, at up to 1000 MW capacity, is expected to be one of the largest in the world and is estimated to produce some 230,000 tons of low-carbon hydrogen every year for local industrial and power generation customers.

It will be adjacent to the HPP1, a 350 MW capacity plant that completed FEED in September 2021 and was selected by the government in March 2023 as one of two initial large low-carbon hydrogen plants in the UK.

To remind, Essar Group, invested in energy, metals and mining, infrastructure, and technology sectors, announced the formation of EET (Essar Energy Transition) in February 2023, noting that EET’s investment program will play a major role in accelerating the UK’s low-carbon transformation.