AMEA Power and Kyuden International forge clean energy and hydrogen partnership

June 5, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

UAE-based renewable energy company AMEA Power and Kyuden International Corporation, a subsidiary of Japan’s Kyuden Group, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly develop renewable energy and green hydrogen projects that support decarbonization, energy resilience, and inclusive economic growth across key markets.

Courtesy of AMEA Power

According to AMEA, the collaboration, which intends to leverage the two parties’ market experience and technological capabilities, reflects a “shared ambition to deliver tangible impact through innovative and scalable clean energy projects, aligned with global climate goals and regional development priorities.”

Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power, said: “This partnership with Kyuden International marks an important step in AMEA Power’s journey to lead the energy transition in the regions we are present. Together, we are committed to delivering transformative clean energy and green hydrogen solutions that create long-term social and economic value for local communities.”

To note, AMEA is a developer, investor, owner, and operator of renewable energy projects. It is understood that it currently has over 2,600 MW in operation or under construction, and a project pipeline exceeding 6 GW across more than 20 countries.

As for Kyuden International, it engages in power generation, power distribution, and other businesses across Asia and beyond. The company, reportedly, intends to expand business development opportunities by cooperating with various business entities and promoting initiatives that contribute to low-carbon and decarbonization efforts tailored to the specific circumstances in each country.

At the beginning of 2025, Kyuden signed an MoU with German energy company Uniper to explore collaboration in hydrogen and ammonia, renewable energy, and carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS).

