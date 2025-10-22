Vessev
Vessev debuts new solution for ‘greater’ energy efficiency at sea

October 22, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

New Zealand-based electric hydrofoiling technology company Vessev has unveiled its brand-new podded electric propulsion system engineered to ‘improve’ a vessel’s overall energy efficiency.

According to Vessev, the solution, which has been dubbed the VS–Drive, is a submersible motor that combines active cooling with custom direct-drive brushless motors in a modular design. It also possesses an internal closed-loop cooling system that allows it to maintain operating temperatures of below 50°C (around 122°F).

Vessev’s co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Max Olson, explained that, because of this, VS-Drive—which is expected to have a continuous output of 65 kW (90 horsepower) at 25 knots—is hoped to address a ‘prevailing’ challenge in electric marine propulsion: overheating.

More importantly, as disclosed, owing to the fact that the motor is directly connected to the propeller (therefore, eliminating gearboxes and long driveshafts), the solution has fewer moving parts than internal combustion engines and, as such, is anticipated to lower energy loss and ‘boost’ efficiency.

Officials from the Auckland-headquartered marine technology player said that this would, in turn, ensure zero-emission operations for units equipped with the VS-Drive.

As informed, the motor’s development clinched co-funding from the New Zealand government’s Low Emission Transport Fund that is administered by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA).

Per Vessev, the VS-Drive is, at present, powering the company’s 9-meter-long 100% battery-electric hydrofoiling caramaran called VS-9.

It is worth noting that the VS-9, which has a range of 50 nautical miles, entered commercial service with Fullers360, hailed as the biggest ferry transport and tourism operator in New Zealand, in the very last stretch of January this year. The unit was unveiled for the first time back in May 2024.

That said, there are reportedly plans underway to scale the VS-Drive to other ship models in development—including 12- and 18-meter vessels—as well as the company’s recreational vessel, which is scheduled to make its first foray into the world soon.

