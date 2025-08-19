Floating solar project in Valencia reaches first milestones
Keel laid for BlueNewables floating solar platform in Spain

August 19, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Spain-based Astilleros San Enrique, part of Grupo Marina Meridional, has reached a new stage in the construction of the BlueNewables floating solar project with the keel laying of the first of two platforms. The work is taking place at the former Factorias Vulcano site in Vigo.

The BlueNewables PV-bos technology. Source: BlueNewables

According to local media, the first structure, measuring 64×41 meters, will host 600 photovoltaic (PV) panels and is planned for installation at the Port of Valencia. The unit is designed to deliver about 0.50 MW of power. Additional components are said to be added over the coming months until completion.

The platform is part of a project launched in March 2025 covering two PV-bos (PhotoVoltaic-Bluenewables offshore solutions) units with a combined capacity of 1 MW. 

Installation and initial tests are scheduled for 2026. The facility is expected to produce around 1,500 MWh annually, equivalent to the consumption of 500 households, and cut CO2 emissions by up to 620 tons per year.

Separately, San Enrique, part of the Marina Meridional group, is advancing on a contract for six offshore wind vessels for the UK operator Tidal Transit. The order, to be shared with Nuevo Astillero de Huelva, is scheduled to start this year, according to local reports.

BlueNewables confirmed in a LinkedIn update that construction is progressing on schedule and highlighted the support of IDAE through NextGeneration EU funds under the Renmarinas program.

“The construction is progressing on schedule, and our collaboration with the shipyard has been nothing short of outstanding. We’re proud to be part of their client portfolio and to contribute to expanding their order book,BlueNewables said in a social media post.

In June, BlueNewables, a Spanish engineering consultancy supporting the marine energy sector, reached several development milestones in its PV-BOS floating solar project, progressing toward offshore deployment.

