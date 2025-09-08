Floating solar project in Valencia reaches first milestones
Back to overview
Home Marine Energy BlueNewables secures permit for Valencia floating solar project

BlueNewables secures permit for Valencia floating solar project

Rules & Regulation
September 8, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Spain-based engineering consultancy BlueNewables has obtained the Administrative Authorizations for Public Domain Occupation from the Autoridad Portuaria de Valencia (APV) for its PV-bos Valencia floating solar project, co-financed by IDAE under the RENMARINAS program.

The BlueNewables PV-bos technology. Source: BlueNewables

“Another major milestone for BlueNewables, as we have successfully obtained the Administrative Authorizations for Public Domain Occupation from the Autoridad Portuaria de Valencia (APV),” BlueNewables said in a social media post.

“Over the next few weeks, APV will carry out the buoy marking of the area, perfectly aligned with our recently awarded contract of the mooring system installation. By the end of the year we expect to have the pre-installed mooring system in #Valencia, while the first PV-bos platform in #Vigo completes its commissioning works before its final tow to Valencia.”

The company expects to have the pre-installed mooring system in place at Valencia by year-end, while commissioning works on the first PV-bos platform continue in Vigo ahead of its tow to the project site.

PV-bos, a technology developed by BlueNewables, combines bifacial solar panels with modular floating platforms and containerized inverters. According to the company, the system uses seawater as a natural refrigerant to improve energy efficiency.

In April, Spain-based company Abervian entered into a strategic collaboration with BlueNewables to support the development of a 1 MW floating solar platform, scheduled for installation in the Port of Valencia, Spain, in 2026.

Related Article

In August, Spain-based Astilleros San Enrique, part of Grupo Marina Meridional, reached a new stage in the construction of the BlueNewables floating solar project with the keel laying of the first of two platforms. The work took place at the former Factorias Vulcano site in Vigo.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles