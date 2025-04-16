BlueNewables taps Abervian for floating solar project in Valencia

Floating solar project in Valencia reaches first milestones
April 16, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

Spain-based company Abervian has entered into a strategic collaboration with compatriot engineering consultancy supporting the marine energy sector BlueNewables to support the development of a 1 MW floating solar platform, scheduled for installation in the Port of Valencia, Spain in 2026.

The BlueNewables PV-bos technology. Source: BlueNewables

The project is expected to generate around 1,500 MWh annually, which Abervian says is enough to power over 500 homes and avoid 620 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

PV-bos, a technology developed by BlueNewables, combines bifacial solar panels with modular floating platforms and containerized inverters. According to the company, the system uses seawater as a natural refrigerant to improve energy efficiency.

“From Abervian, we will participate in the development of the advanced monitoring system and its customized Cloud SCADA platform, which will allow real-time monitoring of the operation of the plant, optimize its performance, and guarantee a secure integration into the port electricity grid,” said Abervian in a social media post.

The monitoring system will be integrated into the global solar and electricity plant, managed by Norinver Montajes e Ingenieria, a company active in the Galician naval and offshore sectors. The developers noted that PV-bos was designed with local content in mind and encourages knowledge transfer across the shipping and renewable energy industries.

In January 2024, BlueNewables said that it was moving forward with its floating solar demonstration project in Valencia, with the first round of contacts with main suppliers finished.

