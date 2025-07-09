Keel laid for Rem Offshore’s second methanol-ready energy subsea construction vessel
July 9, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian shipping company Rem Offshore has held the keel-laying ceremony for its second energy subsea construction vessel (ESCV), being built at a shipyard in Vietnam.

Source: Rem Offshore via LinkedIn

REM Ocean, for which the steel-cutting ceremony was held in February, will once delivered from Myklebust Verft in 2027 begin operating on a long-term contract with DeepOcean, providing subsea inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) services for Equinor.

The keel-laying ceremony for the vessel was held on June 27 at the hull yard Song Cam in Vietnam, together with the celebration for the launch of the first vessel REM Pioneer.

REM Ocean will have dual-fuel engines capable of running on bio-methanol and biodiesel, along with a battery energy storage system and regenerative energy systems. Both vessels are designed by Skipsteknisk.

Developed as a collaboration between DeepOcean, Rem Offshore, Skipsteknisk and other key suppliers, the 111.7-meter-long vessel will be equipped with an autonomous inspection drone (AID), set to accelerate the digitalization of subsea asset inspection.

It will feature Brunvoll’s thruster package, a 250-ton electrical crane, two electric work-class remotely operated vehicles (WROVs) in hangars, a 1,000-square meter outside deck area, and an inside hangar area of 350 square meters, in addition to accommodation for 120 people.

