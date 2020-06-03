Back to overview
Home » News » Keeping lubricant development in line with engine design changes is key
Premium

Keeping lubricant development in line with engine design changes is key

  • Vessels
June 3, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

Over the past couple of years, the maritime industry has witnessed numerous new engine designs receiving design approvals from classification societies, including those running on LNG, methanol, and most recently ammonia.

However, for the switch from high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) to fuels of the future to run smoothly, ships’ engines have to run smoothly as well.

[...]

Premium content

You are currently not logged into your account. Register and get a two week trial.

Premium

Premium content

You are currently not logged in to a MyNavingo account.

Log in Register

Premium content

Your current account does not have access to this premium item. Please upgrade your membership to access this content.

Go to the shop