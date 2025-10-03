Keppel-led consortium to advance ammonia project on Jurong Island

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
October 3, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

The Energy Market Authority of Singapore (EMA) and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) have appointed the consortium led by asset manager and operator Keppel to conduct the next phase of the project to provide a low- or zero-carbon ammonia solution on Jurong Island for power generation and bunkering.

Archive; Courtesy of Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA)

It is understood that in the next phase of the project, Keppel and partners will conduct a front-end engineering design (FEED) study to advance the power generation proposal, while Japanese conglomerate Sumitomo Corporation, Keppel’s bunkering partner, will conduct a FEED study to advance the bunkering proposal.

Subject to the findings of the FEED studies, the project seeks to develop an end-to-end ammonia solution to generate 55 to 65 MW of electricity from imported low- or zero-carbon ammonia via direct combustion in a combined cycle gas turbine. Furthermore, it aims to facilitate ammonia bunkering at a capacity of at least 0.1 million tons per annum. The project has yet to reach the final investment decision to formally proceed.

This initiative is part of Singapore’s National Hydrogen Strategy, launched in 2022, which outlines the country’s approach to exploring low-carbon hydrogen as a decarbonization pathway as part of the nation’s commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Ammonia is considered a ready and available hydrogen carrier with an established international supply chain for industrial use, and can be stored and transported over long distances.

To remind, six consortia were shortlisted in 2023 to participate in a restricted request for proposal (RFP), following an expression of interest (EOI) called in 2022. In 2024, the EMA and the MPA shortlisted two consortia to proceed to the next round of evaluations of proposals.

