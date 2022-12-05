Singapore invites proposals for low or zero-carbon power generation and bunkering solutions

December 5, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) have opened a call for expression of interest (EOI) to develop low or zero-carbon power generation and bunkering solutions.

Following the launch of the National Hydrogen Strategy at Singapore International Energy Week 2022, Singapore is now inviting interested parties to submit proposals under the EOI to build, own and operate low or zero-carbon power generation and bunkering solutions in Jurong Island, Singapore.

Low or zero-carbon hydrogen is said to have the potential to support Singapore’s decarbonisation efforts and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

With this in mind, EOI aims to explore the use of low or zero-carbon fuels such as hydrogen and ammonia for power generation, alongside other low-carbon alternatives such as electricity imports and domestic renewable energy sources.

According to MPA, ammonia is currently one of the most technologically ready hydrogen carriers with an established international supply chain for industrial use and this EOI will enable Singapore to assess the viability of such projects, and support the development of the safety standards, regulations and ecosystem needed.

Interested parties can submit their proposals by 30 April 2023.

Ngiam Shih Chun, Chief Executive of EMA, said: “Hydrogen and ammonia have the potential to be a needle-moving decarbonisation solution for the power sector. Through this Expression of Interest, EMA is keen to collaborate with interested industry partners to explore what could possibly be the world’s first low or zero-carbon ammonia solution for power generation.”

Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive of MPA, added: “Close collaboration between the public and private sector is critical to accelerating decarbonisation in the maritime industry. MPA hopes to partner with those who are committed to building up the global supply chain for low or zero-carbon fuels, including ammonia, with Singapore as a key bunkering hub.“

