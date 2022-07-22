Kim Heng unit inks MoU with Crowley to support US offshore wind projects

July 22, 2022, by Adnan Memija

Adira Renewables, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kim Heng, signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Crowley Wind Services to cooperate on offshore wind farm cable laying installation projects across the US East Coast.

Under the MoU, Kim Heng will issue updates about material developments and/or the execution of a definitive agreement as and when they occur.

The duration of the contract is one year, with an option to renew it by mutual agreement.

Formed at the beginning of last year, Crowley Wind Services signed several agreements across the US to support the offshore wind market.

Last month, the company signed additional agreements with Denmark-headquartered Esvagt to support purpose-built, Jones Act vessels for the US offshore wind sector.

Crowley Wind Services also decided to expand its capabilities across the clean energy sectors by announcing the company’s plans to develop and operate a wind services terminal in Salem, Massachusetts to serve the Commonwealth Wind offshore installation and other industry services.

According to last year’s report from BVG Associates, the US East Coast is expected to have installed more than 40 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2035.

There are several offshore wind projects on the East Coast of the US that are planned to be commissioned by 2035 such as Park City Wind and Vineyard Wind 1, America’s first large-scale offshore wind farm.