Kystdesign to strengthen DeepOcean's ROV fleet with 7 new units
June 18, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has signed an agreement with Kystdesign for the delivery of seven remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), two of which have already been delivered, expanding its ROV fleet of almost 60 units.

Source: Kystdesign

DeepOcean recently took delivery of two Constructor-series work-class ROVs (WROVs) from Kystdesign, which were mobilized on Island Ocean, a remodeled subsea vessel joining the company’s long-term fleet in 2025. Two similar Constructor WROVs are scheduled for delivery and mobilization on the vessel Orient Adventurer in 2026.

In addition to four conventional ROVs, Kystdesign will, over the next four years, supply two electric work-WROVs and one electric observation ROV to be mobilized on board the newbuild REM Ocean in 2027. The agreement also includes options for eight electric WROVs and five observation ROVs.

The new ROVs will be outfitted with the same software integration as the existing autonomous inspection drone (AID), set to allow them to perform pre-programmed inspections of subsea assets.

“Our operating model is founded on engineering, project management, proprietary technology, an extensive subsea tool pool, ROVs and a versatile subsea fleet. The ROVs serve as our eyes and hands on the seabed, playing a vital role in this equation. We have collaborated closely with Kystdesign for 26 years, and we are excited to take the development to the next level, together,” said Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean.

DeepOcean’s first electric WROV was delivered in early May by Argus Remote Systems and will be installed on the uncrewed surface vessel (USV) Challenger. According to the company, the fully electric WROV is capable of operating down to 1,500 meters water depth and has a sizeable tool package that allows it to perform a wide range of subsea operations, operated remotely from shore, as with the marine ship operations.

The company noted that its fleet comprises approximately 60 ROVs utilized in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa and Americas regions for inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR), construction, survey as well as removal and recycling of subsea assets.

“Expanding our ROV fleet at this scale will enable us to further strengthen the services we provide to clients worldwide, across both the oil and gas and offshore wind sectors. The new units feature the latest and most efficient underwater technologies available and are fully compatible with our remote, autonomous and digital solutions,” said Olaf A. Hansen, Managing Director of DeepOcean Europe.

Of note, last month, DeepOcean announced its acquisition of 100% of the shares in Australia-based subsea services provider Shelf Subsea, creating what it says is a global subsea player and expanding its footprint into Southeast Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

The company is also collaborating with Solstad Offshore, Østensjø Rederi, Remota and Kongsberg Maritime in a pioneering partnership that will launch a pilot project to explore the potential for remote dynamic positioning (DP) operations in the offshore sector.

