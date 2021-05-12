Klaveness embarks upon carbon capture project

May 12, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

Norway-based shipowner Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) has joined a new carbon capture project called CCShip led by SINTEF Energy Research.

The project focuses on deploying Carbon Capture & Storage technologies (CCS) for ships to reduce CO2 emissions. It will look at cost-effective solutions for ships, with the aim of determining when CCS can be a more attractive technology than alternative solutions to CO2 emissions reduction tools.

The CCShip project gathers SINTEF Energy Research, SINTEF Ocean, NTNU, University of Oslo, Seoul National University, Wärtsilä Moss, Klaveness and Calix Limited.

DNV has previously stated that solvent-based absorption CCS is feasible, reducing ship emissions with over 50 %, and a recent study indicates onboard CCS can have higher economic feasibility than zero-carbon fuels.

“While solvent-based CO2 capture (also considered as a base case in CCShip) has been shown to be feasible but very likely to be an expensive solution, the project will also focus on potential of different novel CO2 capture solutions in terms of weight, compactness, integration, efficiency, and cost,” Klaveness said.

“To maximize opportunities for CO2 capture implementation, the project will also investigate opportunities for different ship types and transport applications (size, fuel type, voyage distance), as well as consider both new-build and retrofitting of vessels.”

The project is funded by Wärtsilä Moss, Calix Limited, the Norwegian CCS Centre NCCS, as well as the Norwegian Research Council through the MAROFF program.

“To reach our decarbonization targets of carbon neutral operation within 2030, we need to evaluate all solutions contributing towards significant further reductions of CO2 emissions in our transport work,” says Engebret Dahm, CEO of KCC.

“We are excited to learn more about CCS and to contribute with our operational experience to this research project, and we will continuously evaluate whether carbon capture may be one of the possible solutions for decarbonization for the Klaveness fleet.”